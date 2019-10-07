The Night Shift

Ireland Named On List Of Top Countries To Visit In 2020.

: 10/07/2019 - 13:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ireland has been named on the list of top 20 countries to visit in 2020 according to Condé Nast travel magazine.

The readers' choice awards rated countries, cities, islands, hotels, resorts, and airports.

Indonesia tops the list, followed by Thailand and Portugal.

Ireland comes in at number 18.

