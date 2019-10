Celebrations are underway at the Dublin shop which sold a €2.5 million ticket for last Friday's Euromillions draw.

The match 5 plus one lucky star was sold last Thursday in Supervalu in Donabate.

It was one lucky star number away from the top prize of 190 million euro, which has been rolling over since July.

The National Lottery is still waiting to hear from the winner, and is appealing to players in North County Dublin to check their tickets.