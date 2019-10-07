The Night Shift

Listen: Extinction Rebellion Submit 4 Demands To Govt. Departments.

10/07/2019
Ciara Plunkett
Extinction Rebellion protesters have issued a list of demands to four government departments.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Leinster House this lunchtime, demanding political leaders take action on climate change.

They then marched to Merrion Square, where protesters will stay for the remainder of what it's calling "Rebellion week".

Extinction Rebellion's Susan Breen, who handed a list of demands to the Department of An Taoiseach, says it's vital the government steps up its efforts against climate change:

7/10/2019 Extinction Rebellion launches Rebellion Week with a Climate Walk and Opening Ceremony. Supporters and Activists of Extinction Rebellion Climate commence their week of non-violent direct actions at Merrion Square in Dublin City Centre today. The Climate Walk will be led by a large pink sailing boat. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

