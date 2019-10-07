The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

President Higgins Leads Tributes To Poet, Ulick O'Connor, On His Death.

: 10/07/2019 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ulick_oconnor_poet_hunger_strike_memorial_05_05_2001_rollingnews.jpg

President Michael D Higgins is paying tribute to the well-known Dublin writer Ulick O'Connor.

He passed away today, at the age of 90.

The President says Mr O'Connor was a well-loved and distinctive voice in public debate.

He says his prose, poetry and literary criticism will continue to be read by many generations.

 

Image: Irish Poet Ulick O'Connor speaks during a commemoration ceremony at the hunger strike memorial for hunger striker Bobby Sands in Glasnevin Cemetary Dublin. 5/5/2001 Photo: RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!