President Higgins Leads Tributes To Poet, Ulick O'Connor, On His Death.

President Michael D Higgins is paying tribute to the well-known Dublin writer Ulick O'Connor.
He passed away today, at the age of 90.
The President says Mr O'Connor was a well-loved and distinctive voice in public debate.
He says his prose, poetry and literary criticism will continue to be read by many generations.
Image: Irish Poet Ulick O'Connor speaks during a commemoration ceremony at the hunger strike memorial for hunger striker Bobby Sands in Glasnevin Cemetary Dublin. 5/5/2001 Photo: RollingNews.ie