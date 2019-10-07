Work Has Begun On Repairing Lifts At Newbridge Train Station.

Work has begun to fix lifts at Newbridge Train Station.

They've been out of order for "a number of weeks" .

The problem arose from needing to replace 3 PLC boards that are no longer being manufactured.

Iarnrod Eireann have been on site for the past 6 days and IE have secured a repair specialist to repair these boards with final test beginning this afternoon.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says “It is anticipated that the lifts will be operational for the public to use following the tests today as long as it goes according to plan. This is the second time this year that the same lifts have been out of order for a number of weeks due to faults. While this is a positive response from Irish Rail that they have acted as quickly as possible, we still have other issues in Newbridge that they are continually ignoring”.

File image: train at Newbridge Station/RollingNews