Kildare Man Killed In Wexford Plane Collision To Be Laid To Rest On Monday.

The Kildare man killed in yesterday's plane crash in Co. Wexford will be laid to rest on Wednesday

John Finnan, of Naas and formerly of Emily Square, Athy, died when the plane crashed near Duncormick just before 6pm.

Peter Tawse, from New Ross in Co. Wexford, was also killed.

He was an experienced aviation instructor and a former manager of Waterford Regional Airport.

Mr. Finnan will be laid to rest in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy on Wednesday afternoon, following midday Requiem Mass at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

John Finnan, Naas and formerly of Emily Square, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Tuesday; prayers at 6pm.

Removal on Tuesday at 6.30pm, arriving at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only.

Stock image: Pexels.