Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, Announces Plans To Extend.

: 10/07/2020 - 08:12
Author: Ciara Noble
maynooth_town_centre.jpg

A landmark North Kildare hotel has announced plans to expand.

Authorized Property Company Limited, for the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, is seeking planning permission for an extra 16 bedrooms at third floor level.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue their decision on November 29th.

The development description is as follows:
"construction of an additional 16 guest bedrooms (690m²) at third floor level located above the leisure centre of the existing hotel including 2 x lift shafts and 2 x stairwells to serve the proposed new third floor and all associated site works,
Development Address:
Glenroyal Hotel,Straffan Road,Maynooth,Co. Kildare".

