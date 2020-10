Only 35 percent of the government's housing target for this year will be completed.

The aim for Rebuilding Ireland was to finish more than 27,500 units - however fewer than 10,000 will be completed.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said the targets have been impacted by the pandemic.

The target for 2021 is lower than previous years at just over 22,000.

