A woman has been arrested following an overnight incident in Nurney in which a man was shot with a shotgun.

Gardai were called to the scene at a home at around 1.30am this morning.

A 50 year old man was brought to Naas General Hospital for treatment for pellet wounds.

He has since been discharged.

A 45 year old woman was arrested, and is being questioned at Kildare Town Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

