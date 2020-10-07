K Drive

We're Hiring: Kfm Has A Vacancy For A News & Sport Journalist.

10/07/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm, Kildare's No.1Radio Station, is Recruiting for News/Sport.

 

The Role:  weekends - Saturday and/or Sunday

  • To generate and deliver on-air News & Sports Bulletins.
  • To update Kfm’s website and Social Media
  • To be available weekdays holiday/absence cover (desirable, but not essential)

 

Requirements

  • Possess excellent news skills
  • Have a comprehensive knowledge of current affairs/sport
  • Have the necessary technical proficiency to operate Radiomation, Cool Edit, Adobe etc
  • Have a full driving licence.

 

*Experience desirable, but not essential!

 

 Kfm welcomes applications from any person possessing the above requirements, who wish to commence a career in radio journalism.

 

If interested, please email cover letter, CV and audio demo (MP3)  to ceo@kfmradio.com

 

Closing date for application:  October 31st

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!