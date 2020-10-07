We're Hiring: Kfm Has A Vacancy For A News & Sport Journalist.

Kfm, Kildare's No.1Radio Station, is Recruiting for News/Sport.
The Role: weekends - Saturday and/or Sunday
- To generate and deliver on-air News & Sports Bulletins.
- To update Kfm’s website and Social Media
- To be available weekdays holiday/absence cover (desirable, but not essential)
Requirements
- Possess excellent news skills
- Have a comprehensive knowledge of current affairs/sport
- Have the necessary technical proficiency to operate Radiomation, Cool Edit, Adobe etc
- Have a full driving licence.
*Experience desirable, but not essential!
Kfm welcomes applications from any person possessing the above requirements, who wish to commence a career in radio journalism.
If interested, please email cover letter, CV and audio demo (MP3) to ceo@kfmradio.com
Closing date for application: October 31st