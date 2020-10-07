K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Forsa School Secretaries Announce 3 Days Of Work Stoppage.

: 10/07/2020 - 15:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_2_gardiner_st_primary_school_rollingnews.jpg

School secretaries are to hold 3 one day work stoppages in the coming weeks followed by an indefinite strike, in a row over pay.

Forsa says workers at over 1000 primary and secondary schools, including around 11 staff in Kildare,  will strike on October 23rd, and November 2nd and 13th followed by an all out strike starting on November 16th.

The union says the dispute is due to a longstanding two tier pay system that leaves most school secretaries earning just 12,500 euro a year.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!