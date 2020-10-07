Forsa School Secretaries Announce 3 Days Of Work Stoppage.

School secretaries are to hold 3 one day work stoppages in the coming weeks followed by an indefinite strike, in a row over pay.

Forsa says workers at over 1000 primary and secondary schools, including around 11 staff in Kildare, will strike on October 23rd, and November 2nd and 13th followed by an all out strike starting on November 16th.

The union says the dispute is due to a longstanding two tier pay system that leaves most school secretaries earning just 12,500 euro a year.



