Listen: Gardai Ask People To Consider Whether Their Journey Is Essential.

Gardaí are urging people to consider whether their journey is essential over the coming weeks.

Long tailbacks formed across the country this morning, including on the N4 and N7 on the Kildare/Dublin border, because of the resumption of Covid checkpoints.

The high visibility Garda operation is to encourage people to follow level three restrictions which came into effect today.

People are being asked not to travel out of their county unless it's essential.

Conor Faughnan from theAA.ie joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

File image: Garda checkpoint at the Ball at Naas this morning/An Garda Siochana.