Almost two thirds of new social homes delivered in Kildare in the first half of the year were through the Housing Assistance Payment.

The Dept. of Housing says 345 social homes were realised in this way in the county between January and June.

In all, 531 social homes were bought, built or leased in the county in that period.

That includes the activities of Kildare County Council and Approved Housing Bodies.

