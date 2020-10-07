Kildare's Public Parks & Playground Remain Open During Level 3 Restrictions.

Kildare's public parks, playgrounds and outdoor areas remain open during Level 3 restrictions.
There are 15 public parks across the county, and 28 playgrounds.
Kildare County Council says "ocial distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining 2 meters apart and practicing respiratory hygiene, hand-washing and cough etiquette."
Kildare's public parks:
People's Park Athy
Woodstock Castle, Athy
The Fairgreen, Castledermot
Willowbrook Park, Celbridge
Bawnogues, Kilcock.
Lough na Mona, Leixlip
Rye River Walk, Leixlip
William Roantree Park
The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.
St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip
Carton Avenue, Maynooth
Harbour Field, Maynooth
Pound Park, Maynooth
Moone Pocket Park, Moone
The Lakes, Naas
Monread Park, Naas
Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
Lakeside, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD), Newbridge
Stock image: Pexels