Kildare's Public Parks & Playground Remain Open During Level 3 Restrictions.

: 07/10/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
playground_1_pexels.jpeg

Kildare's public parks, playgrounds and outdoor areas remain open during Level 3 restrictions.

There are 15 public parks across the county, and 28 playgrounds.

Kildare County Council says "ocial distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining 2 meters apart and practicing respiratory hygiene, hand-washing and cough etiquette."

Kildare's public parks:

People's Park  Athy
    
Woodstock Castle,  Athy
    
The Fairgreen, Castledermot

Willowbrook Park, Celbridge
    
Bawnogues, Kilcock.

Lough na Mona, Leixlip

Rye River Walk, Leixlip
    
William Roantree Park

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.

St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip
    
Carton Avenue, Maynooth
    
Harbour Field, Maynooth

Pound Park, Maynooth
    
Moone Pocket Park, Moone
    
The Lakes, Naas
    
Monread Park, Naas

Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
    
Lakeside, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD), Newbridge

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

