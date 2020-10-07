The Night Shift

828 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland.

: 07/10/2020 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
828 new cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

That's the second highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

There has been one additional death.

The total number of cases stands at 16,187 in Northern Ireland and there have been 586 deaths.
 

