Man Arrested Following €100,000 Dublin Drugs Haul.

Drugs believed to be worth more than €100,000 have been seized in Dublin.
The cocaine, LSD and MDMA were found during a search by officers in Rathfarnham yesterday.
A man in his thirties, who was arrested at the scene, is due to appear in court.
Drugs believed to be worth more than €100,000 have been seized in Dublin.
The cocaine, LSD and MDMA were found during a search by officers in Rathfarnham yesterday.
A man in his thirties, who was arrested at the scene, is due to appear in court.
Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.
Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.
Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station. You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.
Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!