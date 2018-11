Brexit has the potential to increase cross-border organised crime.

That's the finding of an joint assessment carried out by the Gardaí and the PSNI.

Organised crime in the border region is not said to have increased in recent years.

However policing authorities both North and South fear this could change post Brexit.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says they want to ensure that both organisations can continue working together

File image: Drew Harris/RollingNews.