K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

: 11/07/2018 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_kildare_today_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Dr. Chris Mulhall, Lecturer in Language at WIT, Athy man & Lexicography on the Collins Dictionary word of the year, Noreen Doyle's daughter Kate is the face of this year's Make a Wish Campaign, Dating Specialist,Mairead Loughman, on the fact fewer young women are marrying older men, Hugh Crawford, President, County Kildare Archaeological Society on a one day seminar – ‘The End of the Great War and Ireland in 1918’ taking place in Killashee House Hotel and General Manager of FRS Recruitment, Colin Donnery, on free flights used an incentive to bring Irish emigrants back from Australia

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!