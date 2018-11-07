Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Dr. Chris Mulhall, Lecturer in Language at WIT, Athy man & Lexicography on the Collins Dictionary word of the year, Noreen Doyle's daughter Kate is the face of this year's Make a Wish Campaign, Dating Specialist,Mairead Loughman, on the fact fewer young women are marrying older men, Hugh Crawford, President, County Kildare Archaeological Society on a one day seminar – ‘The End of the Great War and Ireland in 1918’ taking place in Killashee House Hotel and General Manager of FRS Recruitment, Colin Donnery, on free flights used an incentive to bring Irish emigrants back from Australia