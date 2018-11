The IDA has met representatives of the new owners of the former Hewlett Packard campus in Leixlip.

The site was sold to BlackRock Real Assets and Michael O'Flynn for €51 million earlier this year.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate, Emmett Stagg, says the IDA would be provided with marketing material for the facility, which the Agency will use to try and attract new investors.

The 195 acre site is being rebranded as the Liffey Business Park