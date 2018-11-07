K Drive

Uncertainty Remains Over When Two Dublin Schools Will Re-Open, Fully.

: 11/07/2018 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's still uncertainty over when two Dublin schools will fully re-open over safety concerns.

Parents and teachers are concerned that the buildings are not safe for children.

3rd to 6th class students at St.Luke's National School will be accommodate at the nearby Le Cheile tomorrow.

And Parents of children from Junior infants up to 2nd class will be informed of their expected start date once further inspections have been completed.

While Tyrrelstown Educate Together is waiting on the results of an independent safety report before they make any decision on whether or not they will re-open tomorrow.

 

File image: Pixabay.

