Listen: Barrister In Rape Trial Suggests Jury Should Reflect On The Underwear Worn By The Complainant.

A barrister representing a man acquitted of raping a teenager in Cork suggested the jury in the case should reflect on the underwear worn by the 17 year old woman.

The 27 year old man - who had denied raping the woman in a laneway in Cork - was found not guilty by the jury of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court.

It's reported today in the Irish Examiner that in her closing address, Senior Counsel Elizabeth O’Connell told the jury they should have regard for the fact that the woman was wearing a thong with a lace front.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell says unfortunately she wasn't surprised this language was used:

Stock image/RollingNews