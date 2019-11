Kevin Lunney's brother says the family is taking comfort from the extra policing presence along the Cavan-Fermanagh border.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director has spoken of his violent torture and abduction in September.

He was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and had the letters Q-I-H carved into his chest by attackers.

The attack is one of dozens of incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting the company over the past four years.