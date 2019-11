There was a 50 percent increase in the number of cases treated for cocaine use last year.

New figures from the Health Research Board show 10,274 cases presented for drug treatment - 2,254 of those were for cocaine.

Opiates remains the most common drug people are treated for, making up 42 percent of cases.

Cannabis accounted for 23 percent, cocaine for 22 percent and benzodiazepines for 10 percent.