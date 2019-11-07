The Eleven To Two Show

Irish Man Arrested After 15 Men Were Found In A Lorry In The UK Last Night.

: 11/07/2019 - 10:56
Author: Róisin Power
uk_map.png

An Irish man in his 50s has been arrested after 15 men were found in the back of a lorry in Chippenham in the UK last night.

The man - who was driving the lorry - was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK.

Officers were called by a member of the public shortly before half eight yesterday evening.

The men are believed to be aged between 16 and 30.

14 of them were deemed fit and well and were taken into custody, while the fifteenth was brought to hospital before being arrested.

