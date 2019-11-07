K Drive

Inquest Hears Ciara Lawlor Had A Rare Genetic Heart Condition.

: 11/07/2019 - 15:06
Author: Róisin Power
An inquest into the death of a Kilkenny teenager at a Kodaline concert three years ago has heard she had a rare genetic heart condition that can cause sudden death.

Ciara Lawlor collapsed while at the gig in Marlay Park in Dublin in July 2016 and later died in hospital.

Her dad has told Dublin Coroner's Court he can't remember arriving at Tallaght Hospital that night because of the shock.

A pathologist who examined Ciara's heart says she had an extremely rare underlying condition and the coroner has ruled she died of natural causes.

