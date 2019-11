A former Tánaiste claims some politicians must bear responsibility for rape culture among men.

Eamon Gilmore says he's witnessing the impact of sexual violence against women and girls across the world in his role as the EU Special Representative for Human Rights.

A conference is being held today to mark the 40th anniversary of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The organisation handled around 70 calls in 1979, increasing to nearly 14,000 contacts last year.