Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin are looking for help in finding a missing 14 year old girl.

Emma McAlinden was last seen this morning at around 9am walking in the area of Shanganagh Park in Shankill.

Emma is described as 5 foot 5 in height, slim build with long red hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform - a grey jumper, grey and red pin stripe skirt, black jacket and carrying a black school bag.

Gardaí and Emma's family are concerned for her whereabouts.