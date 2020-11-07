Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: INMO Wants All Non-Essential Services At Naas General Hospital Stopped For At Least 7 Days

: 07/11/2020 - 11:17
Author: Ciarán Halpin
naas_hospital.jpg

 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation wants all non-essential services at Naas General Hospital stopped for at least 7 days.

It says 35 nursing staff and 10 health care assistants are unavailable to frontline rosters, due to Covid-19 infections in the hospital in County Kildare.

It's written to management, calling on it to advise the public of the challenges, and to only attend the hospital if absolutely necessary.

Spokesperson for the INMO, Joe Hoolan says all frontline staff are to be tested for coronavirus:

 

naas_hospital.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!