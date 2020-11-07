Listen: INMO Wants All Non-Essential Services At Naas General Hospital Stopped For At Least 7 Days

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation wants all non-essential services at Naas General Hospital stopped for at least 7 days.

It says 35 nursing staff and 10 health care assistants are unavailable to frontline rosters, due to Covid-19 infections in the hospital in County Kildare.

It's written to management, calling on it to advise the public of the challenges, and to only attend the hospital if absolutely necessary.

Spokesperson for the INMO, Joe Hoolan says all frontline staff are to be tested for coronavirus: