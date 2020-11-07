Listen: A Member Of NPHET Says There's Been A "Significant Decrease" In The Number Of Young People Contracting Covid-19

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says there's been a "significant decrease" in the number of young people contracting Covid-19.

Professor Philip Nolan says there's signs the level of infection in those aged 65 and older is starting to decline, and the numbers in hospitals and ICUs have stabilised.

The estimated national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 196.4 - that's down from 202 on Thursday.

Public health expert Professor Gerry Killeen from UCC says we're on the right track, and there should be an adapted version of Level 5 going forward: