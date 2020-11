The Social Democrats says it will support a no confidence motion in Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dáil next week.

It follows the announcement by the Labour Party that it will back the Sinn Fein motion over the contract leaking controversy.

The move also heaps further pressure on Fianna Fail and the Green Party to back the Fine Gael leader.

Soc Dems co-leader Catherine Murphy says the party will be supporting the no-confidence motion: