Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Funding For Aylmer and Lucan Grand Canal Greenway Not Yet Considered For Funding

: 07/11/2020 - 12:20
Author: Ciarán Halpin
grand_canal_co_kildare_rollingnews.jpg

 

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Eamon Ryan has responded to a question around the funding of Grand Canal greenway in Kildare.

The Minister advised that last year funding was announced to support Kildare County Council’s development of the Greenway between Aylmer Bridge (near Celbridge) and Sallins.

Budget 2021 has allocated additional funding to support walking and cycling and an additional €1.3m will be allocated to the Council next year which should see that particular section completed in 2021.

Minister  Ryan added that the section between Aylmer Bridge and the 12th Lock in Lucan will be considered in future funding calls.

South Dublin County Council is separately being funded by the National Transport Authority to progress a link, commencing at the 12th Lock and continuing through Lucan, between the Grand and Royal Canals.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!