Funding For Aylmer and Lucan Grand Canal Greenway Not Yet Considered For Funding

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Eamon Ryan has responded to a question around the funding of Grand Canal greenway in Kildare.

The Minister advised that last year funding was announced to support Kildare County Council’s development of the Greenway between Aylmer Bridge (near Celbridge) and Sallins.

Budget 2021 has allocated additional funding to support walking and cycling and an additional €1.3m will be allocated to the Council next year which should see that particular section completed in 2021.

Minister Ryan added that the section between Aylmer Bridge and the 12th Lock in Lucan will be considered in future funding calls.

South Dublin County Council is separately being funded by the National Transport Authority to progress a link, commencing at the 12th Lock and continuing through Lucan, between the Grand and Royal Canals.