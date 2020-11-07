Saturday Sportsbeat

Maynooth University's Advised It Will Not Return To Large Group Teaching On Campus For This Academic Year

: 07/11/2020 - 12:23
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Maynooth University's advised it will not return to large group teaching on campus.

Some third level students may not set foot on campus for the remainder of the academic year.

The Irish Independent reports a number of universities have told students there will be no return to large group teaching, due to public health advice.

DCU's announced its current teaching activities will remain the same for spring, with end of year exams taking place online.

While the University of Limerick says it's also decided to continue with the current teaching model for the second half of the academic year.

