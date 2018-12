Dog owners in Northern Spain could be hit with a fine of up to €500 if they don't take their dog for a walk twice a week.

The new rules in the La Rioja region come after a report found that 86 per cent of Spaniards wanted greater protection for their pooches.

In addition to that, even heavier fines will be enforced for those who keep their pets inside for more than 48 hours.

