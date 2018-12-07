K Drive

Cannabis Valued At €1.3M Seized At Dublin Port.

12/07/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_customs_1.gif

Revenue officers have seized cannabis worth over €1.3 million at Dublin Port.

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment of goods which had arrived from Spain.

68 kilos of the drug were found using Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg.

