Medical Council Inquiry Finds Doctor Guilty Of Poor Professional Performance.

: 12/07/2018 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
medical_council_of_ireland_logo.jpg

A fitness to practice inquiry has found a doctor guilty of poor professional performance in relation to several allegations made against him. 

A case was taken against Kilkenny-based Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Trevor Hayes regarding the treatment of his patient Mary Bridget Minogue between 2009 and 2014. 

Ms. Minogue, from Kilkenny, who had bladder cancer, died on March 4th 2015 at the age of 70.

The report will now be considered by the Medical Council to determine if sanctions will be imposed. 

 

