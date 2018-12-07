K Drive

Kildare Fire Service Launches Recruitment Drive.

: 12/07/2018 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Fire Service has launched a recruitment drive.

It is accepting applications for retained fire-fighters in Maynooth and Leixlip

Information sessions will take place at both stations on January 4th, at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

The closing day for applications in January 10th at 4pm.

 

