Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 12/07/2018 - 18:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by journalist, Stephanie Rohan, on yesterday's High Court ruling on Graham Dwyer's legal action against the state, Fianna Fáil Naas MD Cllr., Carmel Kelly, on new playgrounds, INMO Director of Industrial Affairs, Tony Fitzpatrick, on the HSE's Winter Plan, Sgt. Brian Foley of Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Peter Nolan of FORSA on transfer of council staff to Irish Water, Stephen Tracey of the EPA on greenhouse gas emissions, IFA Enivornment Chair, Thomas Cooney, on a 15% drop in average farm incomes, Antoinette Buckley of Shop Local, Carmel Doyle, Interim CEO of the Jack and Jill Foundation, Leinster Leader Sports Editor, Tommy Callaghan, and Shona Dreaper of Punchestown.

