Investigation Underway After Teenager Dies In Crash In Dublin.

: 12/07/2019 - 10:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
An investigation's underway after a teenager died in a crash in Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after his motorbike collided with a car in Cabra.

This crash happened on Carnlough Road at the junction with St. Finbar's Road, when the teenage boy's motorbike and a car collided at around 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist in his late teens was seriously injured and was brought to The Mater Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

The woman in her 30s driving the car is being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or any drivers who have camera footage before it happened are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

