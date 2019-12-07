Saturday Sportsbeat

Gunman Who Allegedly Killed 3 People In Florida Understood To Be Member Of Saudi Air Force.

: 12/07/2019 - 10:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
florida_usa_map.png

 

A gunman who allegedly killed three people at a US Navy base in Florida is understood to be a member of the Saudi air force.

The suspect was shot dead minutes after opening fire.

At least eight others were injured in the incident.

Officials are investigating whether it was terror-related.

