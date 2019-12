A man's due in court in connection with drug seizure in Dublin during the week.

15,000 euro worth of cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA were found following the search of a house in Inchicore on Thursday.

Gold bars worth 10,000 euro and alcohol worth 20,000 euro was also seized.

The man, who's in his early 30s, was arrested following the search, and is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.