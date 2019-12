Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a double ATM machine in Antrim.

The two cash machines were ripped out by a digger at a Tesco supermarket in the town centre in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The PSNI recovered the ATMs shorty afterwards and two men were arrested.

The 43-year-old was released on bail while the 26-year-old remains in custody.

