Since the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme began, the Housing Agency has assessed 5,307 applications, with 2,683 being approved.

200 applications from Kildare have been assessed, with 107 getting approval.

Nationally, In 2018, the Agency assessed 3,036 valid applications and of these, it recommended 1,550 for approval.

For 2019, as of end-October 2019, the Housing Agency have assessed 2,271 valid applications of which 1,133 have been recommended for approval.