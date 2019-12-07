Saturday Sportsbeat

Funding Available For Young People In Prosperous To Create Art Project For Town Park Development.

At the recent Clane-Maynooth MD meeting, Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly proposed a motion that Kildare County Council consider a proposal from a group of young people to design a piece of art to be included in the detailed design of the Prosperous Town Park Development and asked the council to confirm if any funds are available to initiate such a project.

KCC outlined that there is no funding available from the money the council received through the Town and Village Scheme.

There is however some funding available, under the Per Cent for Art Scheme for the social housing development in Anne Street and an artist has been selected to work with a group of young people there.

It is expected that some visual artwork will be created out of that.

The Arts Service will be looking for a location for artworks when they are completed.

The Arts Service will work with the community worker to identify young people to participate.
 

 

