Calls For Feasibility Traffic Study To Be Carried Out On The Main Naas-Sallins Road.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to carry out a feasibility traffic study bringing forward proposals to, improve user safety and alleviate traffic congestion which occurs on the main Naas- Sallins Road at the turn to Monread (Monread Heights)

The motion has been proposed by Green Cllr. Vincent P. Martin

According to Cllr. Martin, the traffic congestion is primarily caused by vehicular traffic waiting on the main road to turn/travel right at the Monread junction (at Applegreen station) travelling in Monread direction.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Naas MD which takes place on Tuesday at 3.30pm.