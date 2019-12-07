Listen: Undercover Investigation Finds Some Doctors Encourage Patients To Seek Compensation Following Personal Injury.

An undercover investigation has found some doctors are encouraging patients to seek compensation following personal injury.

The Irish Independent claims a number of doctors are recommending particular solicitor firms to their patients while in turn solicitors are asking doctors to change medical records.

The report also found physical examinations for whiplash lasted as a little as 40 seconds with some doctors.

Undercover reporter with the paper, Amy Molloy, says there is an evident relationship between some legal and medical professionals: