4,250 People In Kildare In Receipt Of The Respite Care Grant.

New figures from the Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that at the end of October 2019, 4,250 people in Kildare were in receipt of the Respite Care Grant.

The Respite Care Grant is an annual payment for carers who look after certain people in need of full-time care and attention.

The payment is made regardless of the carer’s means but is subject to certain conditions.

Nationally, 109,356 people are in receipt of the grant with the highest number in Dublin with 23,831 recipients.