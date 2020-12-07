Listen: Medical Council Report Highlights Bullying, Burnout & Long Hours Experienced By Doctors.

There has been very little improvement in the concerns raised by doctors about their working conditions, according to a report from the Medical Council.

Bullying, burnout and working hours are among the issues highlighted in the study.

Last year more than a thousand doctors voluntarily left the Medical Register, while this year 862 left up to August.

Most did so to work in another country, while some stated they left for personal reasons resulting implications of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Medical Council's Director of Professional Competence, Research and Ethics is Dr. Jantze Cotter.

Dr. Cotter joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

