Listen: K Club Expected To Issue Clarification On Charges For Grounds Use On Wednesday.

: 07/12/2020 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
the_k_club_1_rollingnews.jpg

The K Club is not expected to issue clarification on its plans to introduce a €100 family pass fee for access to its grounds until Wednesday.

The charge, announced earlier this month, is scheduled to come in to being on January 1st, and will apply to non-member users of the grounds for walking and cycling.

Traditionally, this has been people from Straffan and its hinterland.

The proposal caused consternation, locally, and a meeting between the K Club, a community representatives, and several Kildare County Councillors took place on Friday.

Labour Clane/Maynooth Cllr., Angela Feeney attended those talks.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says a resolution has been reached, but will not be made public until Wednesday, 5 days after the meeting

Cllr. Feeney joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

File image: The K Club/RollingNews

