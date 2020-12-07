Wearing Of Facemaks Is Now Compulsory In Taxis.

Kildare Focus

The wearing of face masks is now compulsory in taxis.

The Minister for Health has signed the regulation into law.

The National Transport Authority has welcomed the move and says it makes journeys safer for passengers and drivers.
 

 

