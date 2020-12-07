Kildare Focus

Fault Cuts Power To Hundreds Of Customers In North West Kildare.

: 07/12/2020 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A fault has cut power to hundreds of new customers in North West Kildare.

The outage, impacting 312 premises, is in Newtown.

ESB Networks hopes to resolve the fault by 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, two separate faults impacting over 230 customers in Sallins have been resolved.

